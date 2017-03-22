Seamus Coleman back training with Ireland

Seamus Coleman has returned to training with the Republic of Ireland ahead of Friday’s World Cup Qualifier with Wales.

The Ireland Captain took park in Wednesday mornings full session having sat out the last two days due to a slight ankle knock.

The Killybegs man has now been given the green lights for the vital tie in Dublin.

James McCarthy took part in the warm up but trained on his own.

The Everton midfielder remains an injury doubt having not played since the start of the month because of a hamstring injury.

Just like Coleman, Shane Long and Johnny Hayes also took full part in the session earlier.