James McClean to honour Ryan McBride by wearing No.5 jersey

James McClean will wear the number five jersey in Friday night’s Republic of Ireland Wales qualifier honouring his former team-mate Ryan McBride.

The 27 year old Derry City Captain passed away suddenly at his home in the Brandywell area last Sunday evening.

The jersey normally goes to the centre half but McClean made a personal request to wear the number five on the night, whether he starts or not.

McClean has also being given time away from the Ireland squad on Thursday to attend Ryan’s funeral.

When he heard of the passing of his friend he paid tribute on social media.

He wrote: “Tonight we lost someone I had the privilege to play along aside but also got on well with of the field, a warrior that literally would throw his body on the line when he pulled on that Derry City jersey, a club that meant so much to him, but more importantly a big gentleman of the field.. sleep tight big man may god bless you and your family.”