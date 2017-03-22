Funeral of Martin Mc Guinness will take place at 2pm tomorrow

Hundreds of people gathered in Derry yesterday evening to accompany the body of Martin McGuinness on his final journey home to the Bogside.

The North’s former deputy first minister and ex-IRA leader died on Monday night after a short illness.

His funeral mass will take place tomorrow at St Columba’s Church, Longtower at 2pm.

The Irish flag will fly at half mast at Leinster House tomorrow as Mr McGuinness is laid to rest. Today, a special meeting of the Stormont Assembly will take place at 12 noon at which tributes will be paid.

Father Gary Donegan who has been recognised for his own peacekeeping role says Mr Mc Guiness had a complex life……………