Donegal Manager Declan Bonner looks ahead to Ulster U21 Quarter Final Replay with Tyrone

Donegal and Tyrone will meet again tonight in the Ulster Under21 Championship quarter final.

The sides played out an exciting draw in the orginal game last week in Omagh.

This time around Donegal have home advantage in Ballybofey looking to take victory and a place in the semi finals against Cavan.

Caolan McGonagle is a doubt for the game with an ankle injury but he will face a fitness test later this afternoon.

Seven of the u21 side were involved in the senior’s win over Tyrone last Saturday and all came through unscathed.

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner knows its going to be another big test for his side at MacCumhaill Park…

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh will have full match commentary from Donegal v Tyrone after the 8pm news in association with Gal-Oil, Clady Bridge, Castlefin.