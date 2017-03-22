Donegal had the state’s lowest disposable income in 2014

People in Donegal still have the lowest disposable income in the country, according to the latest figures from the CSO.

An analysis for the disposable income figures for 2014 show on average, people in Donegal had €15,061 in disposable income.

The state average was just above €19,000, while Dublin had the highest average disposable income of almost €22,000.

Dublin, Limerick, Kildare and Cork were the only counties where disposable income was above the national average.

http://www.cso.ie/en/releasesandpublications/er/cirgdp/countyincomesandregionalgdp2014/