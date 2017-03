Donegal got the better of Tyrone in their Ulster U21 Championship quarter final replay on Wednesday night.

The free-taking of Michael Langan played a key role in an 0-18 to 1-9 win over the O’Neill county in Ballybofey.

After hitting 0-6 in the original game, the St Michael’s man kicked 0-7 at MacCumhaill Park to help his side progress to next week’s semi final against Cavan.

Michael said afterwards they had to work hard in the second half…