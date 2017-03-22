Declan Bonner proud of Donegal’s second half performance in Ulster win over Tyrone

Donegal will play Cavan in the Ulster U21 Championship Semi Final next week after Wednesday’s win over neighbours Tyrone.

Tyrone lead in the first half thanks to a Ryan Coleman goal but Donegal brought it back level pegging at the break.

They closed out Tyrone in the second half to dominate the latter period and deservedly take their place in the semi final.

Michael Langan kicked seven points, five from frees while Jamie Brennan hit three points, Gweedore’s Cian Mulligan and Michael Carroll notched over two each and Stephen McBrearty, Caolan McGonagle, Adam Neely and Daire O’Baoil also got on the scoresheet for Donegal.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly after the game Declan Bonner was impressed by his sides second half display…