logo



Declan Bonner proud of Donegal’s second half performance in Ulster win over Tyrone

22 Mar 2017
by News Highland

Donegal will play Cavan in the Ulster U21 Championship Semi Final next week after Wednesday’s win over neighbours Tyrone.

Tyrone lead in the first half thanks to a Ryan Coleman goal but Donegal brought it back level pegging at the break.

They closed out Tyrone in the second half to dominate the latter period and deservedly take their place in the semi final.

Michael Langan kicked seven points, five from frees while Jamie Brennan hit three points, Gweedore’s Cian Mulligan and Michael Carroll notched over two each and Stephen McBrearty, Caolan McGonagle, Adam Neely and Daire O’Baoil  also got on the scoresheet for Donegal.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly after the game Declan Bonner was impressed by his sides second half display…

More Sport

Declan Bonner proud of Donegal’s second half performance in Ulster win over Tyrone

0
Donegal will play Cavan in the Ulster U21 Championship Semi Final next week after Wednesday’s win over neighbours Tyrone. Tyrone lead in the first half thanks to a Ryan Colem[...]
22 Mar 2017

Donegal beat Tyrone in Ulster U21 Replay: Michael Langan Reaction

0
Donegal got the better of Tyrone in their Ulster U21 Championship quarter final replay on Wednesday night. The free-taking of Michael Langan played a key role in an 0-18 to 1-9 win[...]
22 Mar 2017

Seamus Coleman back training with Ireland

0
Seamus Coleman has returned to training with the Republic of Ireland ahead of Friday’s World Cup Qualifier with Wales. The Ireland Captain took park in Wednesday mornings full sess[...]
22 Mar 2017

James McClean to honour Ryan McBride by wearing No.5 jersey

0
James McClean will wear the number five jersey in Friday night’s Republic of Ireland Wales qualifier honouring his former team-mate Ryan McBride. The 27 year old Derry City C[...]
22 Mar 2017

Johnny Connors crowned North West Premier Snooker Champion 2017

0
Johhny Connor won the inaugural North West Premier Snooker League this week. He showed why he is the top cueist this year when he won his 3 games on the final night of competition [...]
22 Mar 2017

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner looks ahead to Ulster U21 Quarter Final Replay with Tyrone

0
Donegal and Tyrone will meet again tonight in the Ulster Under21 Championship quarter final. The sides played out an exciting draw in the orginal game last week in Omagh. This time[...]
22 Mar 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit