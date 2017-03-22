logo



Danielle Mc Laughlin remembered at Buncrana vigil

22 Mar 2017
by News Highland

Hundreds attended a vigil in Buncrana last night to remember Danielle Mc Laughlin, the local woman who was killed last week in Goa, India.

In a statement read to last night’s vigil on behalf of Danielle’s family last night, her friend Christy Duffy said their hope is that there will be a full, open and transparent investigation into all aspects of the crime.

He said the family has faith the truth will be known and full justice will be served, and that will provide them with some small comfort.

A vigil also took place in Goa, addressed by Nicole Farren, a friend of Danielle’s now living in Australia.

Meanwhile, speaking to the Inish Times, Danielle’s mother Andrea Brannigan repeatd they seek justice, but not ‘an eye for an eye’, as Danielle did not believe in ‘an eye for an eye’.

She said the 28 year old had gone to Goa to learn yoga, with the intention of travelling to Canada later this year to teach it.

She told the paper that Danielle knew the man accused of her murder and regarded him as a friend, but they were not in a relationship.

More News

Special sitting of Stormont Assembly underway to remember Martin McGuinness

0
  Northern Ireland’s politicians have been remembering former deputy first minister Martin McGuiness with a special session of the assembly. The 66 year old died in hosp[...]
22 Mar 2017

29 people waiting for a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning

0
There were 29 people waiting for a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning according to the INMO. The latest trolley watch report has revealed that there were 9 people [...]
22 Mar 2017

Deputy Thomas Pringle formally launches ESC Rights bill

0
Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle has formally launched a bid to have a number of economic, social and cultural rights recognised in the constitution. He has moved a private members bi[...]
22 Mar 2017

Donegal had the state’s lowest disposable income in 2014

0
People in Donegal still have the lowest disposable income in the country, according to the latest figures from the CSO. An analysis for the disposable income figures for 2014 show [...]
22 Mar 2017

Audio Update – Attempt made to kill police officers in Strabane – PSNI

0
  Police in Strabane say the security alert in the town today follows an attempt to kill police officers in Strabane last night. Superintendent Gordon McCalmont says they beli[...]
22 Mar 2017

Funeral of Martin Mc Guinness will take place at 2pm tomorrow

0
Hundreds of people gathered in Derry yesterday evening to accompany the body of Martin McGuinness on his final journey home to the Bogside. The North’s former deputy first mi[...]
22 Mar 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit