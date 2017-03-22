Danielle Mc Laughlin remembered at Buncrana vigil

Hundreds attended a vigil in Buncrana last night to remember Danielle Mc Laughlin, the local woman who was killed last week in Goa, India.

In a statement read to last night’s vigil on behalf of Danielle’s family last night, her friend Christy Duffy said their hope is that there will be a full, open and transparent investigation into all aspects of the crime.

He said the family has faith the truth will be known and full justice will be served, and that will provide them with some small comfort.

A vigil also took place in Goa, addressed by Nicole Farren, a friend of Danielle’s now living in Australia.

Meanwhile, speaking to the Inish Times, Danielle’s mother Andrea Brannigan repeatd they seek justice, but not ‘an eye for an eye’, as Danielle did not believe in ‘an eye for an eye’.

She said the 28 year old had gone to Goa to learn yoga, with the intention of travelling to Canada later this year to teach it.

She told the paper that Danielle knew the man accused of her murder and regarded him as a friend, but they were not in a relationship.