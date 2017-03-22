There were 29 people waiting for a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning according to the INMO.

The latest trolley watch report has revealed that there were 9 people on trolleys while a further 20 were waiting on wards.

It’s up five on yesterday’s figure of 24.

Limerick University Hospital was the most overcrowded in the country today 50 people waiting there.

Nationally there were 565 people waiting for a bed this morning.

Meanwhile all visiting at Letterkenny University Hospital is still prohibited except for arrangements in ICU and Maternity where next of kin should ring the hospital in advance.

Maximum infection control precautions are in place.

Again hospital management would like to thank the general public for their co-operation regarding not visiting and also to stress that any members of the general public who are experiencing vomiting and/or diarrhoea at home should not visit the hospital.