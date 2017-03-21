Woman pleads guilty to Garda assault in Donegal Court

A woman with “HIV” and “psychiatric” issues, who assaulted a Garda causing her harm at a County Donegal Courthouse, has pleaded guilty to the charge at Donegal Circuit Court.

37-year-old Mary Kamunya of The Maples Lismonaghan, Letterkenny also pleaded guilty to assaulting Dublin-based Garda Sheenagh Mary Carroll at Donegal Circuit Court at Bridge Street Donegal Town on November 10 2014.

Defense Counsel Peter Nolan said his client had HIV and psychiatric issues.

At the time of the incident, before the court she had been on heavy medication and had stopped taking her tablets.

Judge Cormac Quinn adjourned the case for the preparation of pre sentence psychiatric and Probation reports.