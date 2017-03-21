Visiting restrictions remain in place at Letterkenny University Hospital due to an outbreak of the Winter vomiting Bug.

The HSE confirmed yesterday that three wards were effected by the bug namely Medical 5, Medical 3 and Surgical 2.

The HSE says that while the Norovirus seems to be resolving in the three wards already affected, new patients are presenting to the hospital over the past 24 hours with vomiting & diarrhoea and, while not formally confirmed, they are being treated as suspicious of NV and are being treated accordingly.

Visiting restrictions remain in place across the hospital until further notice.

Management say in exceptional circumstances the next of kin should ring the ward directly to make arrangements, but people who are experiencing vomiting and diarrhoea at home should not visit the hospital under any circumstances.

Management also say children under 12 should not visit the hospital, and strict hand washing and hand hygiene should be followed at all times.

Meanwhile the Emergency Department at the hospital remains very busy – the INMO says there are 24 sick people awaiting a bed at the hospital – 7 on trolleys and the rest on wards.

Nationally 531 people are without a bed.