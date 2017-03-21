Vice President of Sheer Sports impressed by Jason Quigley’s focus

It’s fight week for Jason Quigley in California.

The Donegal fighter goes for his first professional title on Thursday night when he takes on Gregg Tapia for the vacant NABF middleweight belt.

Jason is under the management of Sheer Sports and their Vice-President Lyle Green is predicting big things for their man.

A Quigley victory would also give the Sheer stable their first title holder.

Lyle has a vision of Jason becoming the best in world at middleweight and wants to see him put in a big performance on Thursday.

He feels the knockout is not required against Tapia but he wants to see continuous improvement from Jason, however, if the opportunity presents itself he has no doubt Jason will take it.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly this week, Lyle says the time has come for their cornerstone fighter…