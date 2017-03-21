Sligo councillor says he believes NW light rail plan can be realised

There has been a broad welcome to a motion passed by Sligo County Council backing a rail link from Sligo to Donegal and linking into Northern Ireland.

The idea is part of a document assessing the future of the railway service, as part of a process including a number of senior politicians including OPW Minister Sean Canney.

On foot of it’s motion, Sligo County Council will now invite representatives from each of the local authoritiesin the region to discuss how the idea can be progressed.

The Sligo motion was moved by Cllr Declan Bree……..