logo



Ryan McHugh is the GAA’s Player of the Week

21 Mar 2017
by admin

 

Donegal’s Ryan McHugh has been voted GAA.ie Footballer of the Week.

The in-form McHugh starred for Donegal in last Saturday’s win over Tyrone which seen Rory Gallagher’s side move joint top of Division One.

McHugh earned 2,564 votes on the GAA’s Official Twitter (@officialgaa), Facebook, and Instagram pages with Cavan’s Gearoid McKieran second and Carlow’s Paul Broderick third.

GAA.ie Footballer of the Week
1: Ryan McHugh (Donegal) – 2564 (38%)
2: Gearoid McKiernan (Cavan) – 2271 (34%)
3: Paul Broderick (Carlow) – 1854 (28%)

McHugh was also part of the team of the week which included his team mates Paddy McGrath and for the second game in a row Ciaran Thompson.

GAA.ie Football Team of the Week
1: Ken O’Halloran (Cork)
2: Paddy McGrath (Donegal) 3: Donal Keogan (Meath) 4: Paul Hughes (Armagh)
5: Johnny Heaney (Galway) 6: Robbie Kiely (Tipperary), 7: Niall Rowland (Armagh)
8: David Moran (Kerry) 9: Gearoid McKiernan (Cavan)
10: Ciaran Thompson (Donegal) 11: Dara McVeety (Cavan) 12: Ryan McHugh (Donegal)
13: Ben Brosnan (Wexford) 14: Dean Rock (Dublin) 15: Paul Broderick (Carlow)

More Sport

Deele College reach Minor Boys All Ireland Final

0
Deele College are through to the FAI Schools Minor Boys All Ireland Final. The Donegal side beat St Gerald’s College of Castlebar 5-3 in this afternoon’s semi final pla[...]
21 Mar 2017

Ryan McHugh is the GAA’s Player of the Week

0
  Donegal’s Ryan McHugh has been voted GAA.ie Footballer of the Week. The in-form McHugh starred for Donegal in last Saturday’s win over Tyrone which seen Rory Gallagher[...]
21 Mar 2017

Vice President of Sheer Sports impressed by Jason Quigley’s focus

0
It’s fight week for Jason Quigley in California. The Donegal fighter goes for his first professional title on Thursday night when he takes on Gregg Tapia for the vacant NABF [...]
21 Mar 2017

Ladies World Cup Trophy coming to Donegal

0
In advance of the Ladies Rugby World Cup, which takes place between 9th to 26th August this year, the winner’s trophy will be making a welcome visit to Donegal as part of the Girls[...]
21 Mar 2017

Declan Boyle, Donagh Kelly and Manus Kelly to do battle in Longford

0
The Triton Showers National Rally Championship zooms in on Longford this Sunday for the Midland Moto Rally. The nine-stage event in association with The Longford Arms Hotel, A Plus[...]
21 Mar 2017

Finn Harps v Cockhill Celtic Postponed

0
The FAI have confirmed that tomorrow night’s EA Sports Cup first round match between Finn Harps and Cockhill Celtic in Ballybofey has been postponed as a mark of respect following [...]
20 Mar 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit