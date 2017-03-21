Ryan McHugh is the GAA’s Player of the Week

Donegal’s Ryan McHugh has been voted GAA.ie Footballer of the Week.

The in-form McHugh starred for Donegal in last Saturday’s win over Tyrone which seen Rory Gallagher’s side move joint top of Division One.

McHugh earned 2,564 votes on the GAA’s Official Twitter (@officialgaa), Facebook, and Instagram pages with Cavan’s Gearoid McKieran second and Carlow’s Paul Broderick third.

GAA.ie Footballer of the Week

1: Ryan McHugh (Donegal) – 2564 (38%)

2: Gearoid McKiernan (Cavan) – 2271 (34%)

3: Paul Broderick (Carlow) – 1854 (28%)

McHugh was also part of the team of the week which included his team mates Paddy McGrath and for the second game in a row Ciaran Thompson.

GAA.ie Football Team of the Week

1: Ken O’Halloran (Cork)

2: Paddy McGrath (Donegal) 3: Donal Keogan (Meath) 4: Paul Hughes (Armagh)

5: Johnny Heaney (Galway) 6: Robbie Kiely (Tipperary), 7: Niall Rowland (Armagh)

8: David Moran (Kerry) 9: Gearoid McKiernan (Cavan)

10: Ciaran Thompson (Donegal) 11: Dara McVeety (Cavan) 12: Ryan McHugh (Donegal)

13: Ben Brosnan (Wexford) 14: Dean Rock (Dublin) 15: Paul Broderick (Carlow)