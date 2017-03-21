Oscar De La Hoya is confident Jason Quigley can conquer the world

Jason Quigley weighs in on Wednesday afternoon for his first professional title fight ahead of his top of bill bout in the premier edition of Golden Boy Live Boxing on ESPN.

“El Animal” will face off with Glen Tapia for the North America Boxing Federation Middleweight belt on Thursday evening at the Fantasy Springs Resort in California.

The Donegal man has a glossy record of 12-0 with ten of those wins by knockouts while his opponent has lost three times in his 23 fight career.

Golden Boy’s CEO Oscar De La Hoya believes Jason will become a world champion in the hotly contested middleweight division in the next twelve months and when he does, Jason will return to Ireland to defend that title.

Speaking with Highland Radio Sport, Oscar says Jason is the perfect package and has the necessary tools to go to the top.

Oscar told Oisin Kelly ahead of Jason’s fight with Glen Tapia that this will be his breakthrough year…