logo



Oscar De La Hoya is confident Jason Quigley can conquer the world

21 Mar 2017
by News Highland

Jason Quigley signing with Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions in 2014

Jason Quigley weighs in on Wednesday afternoon for his first professional title fight ahead of his top of bill bout in the premier edition of Golden Boy Live Boxing on ESPN.

“El Animal” will face off with Glen Tapia for the North America Boxing Federation Middleweight belt on Thursday evening at the Fantasy Springs Resort in California.

The Donegal man has a glossy record of 12-0 with ten of those wins by knockouts while his opponent has lost three times in his 23 fight career.

Golden Boy’s CEO Oscar De La Hoya believes Jason will become a world champion in the hotly contested middleweight division in the next twelve months and when he does, Jason will return to Ireland to defend that title.

Speaking with Highland Radio Sport, Oscar says Jason is the perfect package and has the necessary tools to go to the top.

Oscar told Oisin Kelly ahead of Jason’s fight with Glen Tapia that this will be his breakthrough year…

More Sport

Oscar De La Hoya is confident Jason Quigley can conquer the world

0
Jason Quigley weighs in on Wednesday afternoon for his first professional title fight ahead of his top of bill bout in the premier edition of Golden Boy Live Boxing on ESPN. “[...]
21 Mar 2017

Deele College reach Minor Boys All Ireland Final

0
Deele College are through to the FAI Schools Minor Boys All Ireland Final. The Donegal side beat St Gerald’s College of Castlebar 5-3 in this afternoon’s semi final pla[...]
21 Mar 2017

Ryan McHugh is the GAA’s Player of the Week

0
  Donegal’s Ryan McHugh has been voted GAA.ie Footballer of the Week. The in-form McHugh starred for Donegal in last Saturday’s win over Tyrone which seen Rory Gallagher[...]
21 Mar 2017

Vice President of Sheer Sports impressed by Jason Quigley’s focus

0
It’s fight week for Jason Quigley in California. The Donegal fighter goes for his first professional title on Thursday night when he takes on Gregg Tapia for the vacant NABF [...]
21 Mar 2017

Ladies World Cup Trophy coming to Donegal

0
In advance of the Ladies Rugby World Cup, which takes place between 9th to 26th August this year, the winner’s trophy will be making a welcome visit to Donegal as part of the Girls[...]
21 Mar 2017

Declan Boyle, Donagh Kelly and Manus Kelly to do battle in Longford

0
The Triton Showers National Rally Championship zooms in on Longford this Sunday for the Midland Moto Rally. The nine-stage event in association with The Longford Arms Hotel, A Plus[...]
21 Mar 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit