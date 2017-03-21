Deele College reach Minor Boys All Ireland Final

Deele College are through to the FAI Schools Minor Boys All Ireland Final.

The Donegal side beat St Gerald’s College of Castlebar 5-3 in this afternoon’s semi final played at McSharry Park in Sligo.

Rob O’Donnell and Anton Murtagh scored two each while Oisin Barrett netted the other goal for the Raphoe boys.

In the All Ireland Final, Deele will play the winners of Thursday’s second semi final which sees St Brendan’s College Killarney playing St Joseph’s Secondary School, Rochfortbridge, Westmeath.