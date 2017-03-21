Council accused of doing little to ease Letterkenny traffic congestion

A Councillor says the gridlock in Letterkenny today strengthens calls on the local authority to review traffic management, particularly in the Mountain Top area.

Delays were lengthened today due to the poor weather with congestion across Letterkenny with people approaching the town from the Kilmacrennan side experiencing very long delays.

Councillor John O’Donnell has previously called on the council to introduce changes to the Mountain Top and Pramerica Roundabouts to ease congestion – he says those calls are falling on deaf ears: