Friends and family organise remembrance event for Danielle for this Tuesday night

A remembrance ceremony is being held in Buncrana tomorrow (Tuesday) night in honour of Danielle McLaughlin who was killed in India last week.

The 28 year-old was found murdered on a beach in the Goa district last Monday.

Tomorrow night at 7pm, friends and family are coming together at the Stone Jug in Buncrana to share memories. There will also be live music and pictures of remembrance on display.

One of the event organisers is Louise Mc Menamin- she’s asking people to come and bring a smile and some happy stories and memories of Dani: