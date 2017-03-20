Finn Harps v Cockhill Celtic Postponed

The FAI have confirmed that tomorrow night’s EA Sports Cup first round match between Finn Harps and Cockhill Celtic in Ballybofey has been postponed as a mark of respect following the sad passing of Derry City’s Ryan McBride.
A date for the rescheduled fixture will be announced in due course.
In a statement released earlier today, Finn Harps Football Club expressed their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the Derry City captain, saying his sad and sudden passing at just 27 years of age has left the soccer community in the Northwest and across the country in shock, with the loss of a true leader on the field and a gentleman off it.
The thoughts of everyone at Finn Harps are with Ryan McBride’s family and friends, the Derry City management and players and all at our neighbouring League of Ireland Premier Division Club at this enormously difficult time.