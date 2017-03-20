Dallat urges Causeway Coast and Glens Council to support Foyle Ferry

East Derry MLA John Dallat is urging the Causeway Coast and Glens Council to back the Foyle Ferry Service, after a committee recommended not providing a subvention for the service.

Mr Dallat, who has returned to Stomront having previously retired, says the ferry has the potential to fill many empty beds in hotels, guesthouses and B & B facilities on the Causeway Coast, and also generate much needed income for other outlets.

He says it’s clear the service needs financial support, and it’s in everyone’s interests that in continues………….