logo



Coleman misses training but should be ok for Wales qualifier

20 Mar 2017
by News Highland

Ireland now face a major injury crisis ahead of Friday’s World Cup qualifier against Wales at the Aviva Stadium.

Wes Hoolahan is the latest player to be ruled out of the game after suffering a thigh strain while playing for Norwich at the weekend.

He joins Shane Duffy, Ciaran Clark, Harry Arter and the suspended Robbie Brady on the absentee list for Friday’s tie.

Striker Daryl Murphy is also a major doubt – he’s been sent for a scan on a calf strain, while James McCarthy’s hamstring injury will be assessed when he joins up with the squad later today.

Seamus Coleman and Jonny Hayes also missed today’s training session after picking up knocks, but Martin O’Neill says the pair will be fit enough in time for the weekend.

O’Neill has described the injury list as the worst he’s experienced in his three and a half years in charge of Ireland…

More Sport

Finn Harps v Cockhill Celtic Postponed

0
The FAI have confirmed that tomorrow night’s EA Sports Cup first round match between Finn Harps and Cockhill Celtic in Ballybofey has been postponed as a mark of respect following [...]
20 Mar 2017

Coleman misses training but should be ok for Wales qualifier

0
Ireland now face a major injury crisis ahead of Friday’s World Cup qualifier against Wales at the Aviva Stadium. Wes Hoolahan is the latest player to be ruled out of the game[...]
20 Mar 2017

Derry City say the club will miss the inspiration and leadership of Ryan McBride

0
Derry City Football Club have released a statement following the death of their captain Ryan McBride. Full statement below. Derry City Football Club is deeply saddened by the untim[...]
20 Mar 2017

Chairman Philip O’Doherty says Derry City is stunned by the death of Ryan McBride

0
Derry City is in mourning today following the sudden death of the club’s captain Ryan McBride. 27 year old Ryan died on Sunday evening at his home. Club chairman  Philip O[...]
20 Mar 2017

FAI expresses sympathies to family of Ryan McBride

0
The Football Association of Ireland expresses its sympathies to the family of Ryan McBride after the Derry City defender passed away suddenly. The Derry native made his debut for h[...]
20 Mar 2017

Tributes paid to Derry City Captain Ryan McBride

0
  Derry City and the football family across the country are in shock this morning following the sad passing of Ryan McBride. The 27 year old was found dead at his home on Sund[...]
20 Mar 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit