Coleman misses training but should be ok for Wales qualifier

Ireland now face a major injury crisis ahead of Friday’s World Cup qualifier against Wales at the Aviva Stadium.
Wes Hoolahan is the latest player to be ruled out of the game after suffering a thigh strain while playing for Norwich at the weekend.
He joins Shane Duffy, Ciaran Clark, Harry Arter and the suspended Robbie Brady on the absentee list for Friday’s tie.
Striker Daryl Murphy is also a major doubt – he’s been sent for a scan on a calf strain, while James McCarthy’s hamstring injury will be assessed when he joins up with the squad later today.
Seamus Coleman and Jonny Hayes also missed today’s training session after picking up knocks, but Martin O’Neill says the pair will be fit enough in time for the weekend.
O’Neill has described the injury list as the worst he’s experienced in his three and a half years in charge of Ireland…