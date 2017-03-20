Chairman Philip O’Doherty says Derry City is stunned by the death of Ryan McBride

Derry City is in mourning today following the sudden death of the club’s captain Ryan McBride.
27 year old Ryan died on Sunday evening at his home.
Club chairman Philip O’Doherty said “the younger players looked up to Ryan for his total dedication to the football club”.
He added “Ryan was fearless on the pitch and he was well respected in the football fraternity”.
Philip told this morning’s Shaun Doherty Show it’s beyond belief with what has happened to Ryan….
The flags at FAI Headquarters flying at half mast as a mark of respect to Ryan McBride. pic.twitter.com/z80W9TC2Ax
— FAIreland (@FAIreland) March 20, 2017