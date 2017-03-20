logo



Anniversary mass for victims of Buncrana pier tragedy to take place tonight

20 Mar 2017
by News Highland

One year on from the Buncrana Pier tragedy, a local priest says the victims’ families have been overwhelmed with support.

Ahead of an anniversary mass at Holy family Church in Ballymagroarty tonight, Fr Joe Gormley says he’s kept in close contact with Louise James, who lost her partner, sons, mother and her sister in the accident.

He says it’s going to be a difficult day for her and her family………..

There was one survivor of the tragedy ; Davitt Walsh swam to the sinking car to rescue a four month old baby after the vehicle slid on algae into the water.

Fr. Gormley says Rionach Ann is doing well……….

