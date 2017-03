A man is believed to be in a serious condition, after a boat capsized off the Sligo coast this morning.

8 people were rescued, after the alarm was raised off Aughris Head near Enniscrone, and two men were taken to hospital.

An RNLI lifeboat went to the scene and the Rescue 118 Coast Guard helicopter also attended.

The RNLI’s Willie Murphy says they had just launched the lifeboat for a training exercise when they heard the alarm: