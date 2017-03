Tomorrow marks the 40th anniversary of the disappearance of Mary Boyle.

Mary was last seen on the afternoon of March 18th, 1977 in Cashelard, Co Donegal.

A special protest has been organised by the ‘Justice for Mary Boyle’ group for tomorrow which will assemble at the Garda Ombudsman’s office in Dublin at 2pm.

People from Donegal are being encouraged to take part, their Spokesperson is Joe Craig :