Brendan Boyce came close to breaking the record for the fastest 20k in Lugano Switzerland this morning, recording a time of 1.25.3, finishing second, with his partner Alex Wright finishing in front of him.

There was athletics throughout Donegal today with the Letterkenny 3k taking place – Danny Mooney came in first there.

Elsewhere, Barry Harron, Finn Valley takes JB Logue 5k in Strabane as Ann Marie Mc Glynn wins ladies section.