Donegal’s Donagh Kelly won the International section of the West Cork Rally Stages, in his Ford Focus, today.

Kelly led throughout the day and finished the final stage with a time of 1:55:34.6, over 1.45.75 minutes ahead of second place Josh Moffet.

Kevin Eves and William Lynch in the Toyato Corolla finished the stage in 2:04:03.1 over 3 minutes ahead of another Donegal team in Kevin Gallagher and Brenden McElhinney.

Kelly spoke to Myles Gallagher on his success on Highland Sunday Sport..