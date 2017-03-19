Jason Quigley’s Management say the Donegal man is set to be the next star in Boxing

Jason Quigley goes for his first professional boxing belt next Thursday’s night in California when he takes of Gregg Tapia for the NABF Middleweight title.

A win for Jason will see him move into the higher ranks of boxing and the bigger fights will be on the cards for the former European Amateur Gold Medalist.

A fight in Ireland is important to Jason and that will happen sooner rather than later according to his management.

Sheer Sport Management is the company that’s being looking after Jason since he turned professional in America in 2014.

Oisin Kelly caught up with Sheer Sports Rachel Charles ahead of fight week and she is predicting big things for Jason in the near future..