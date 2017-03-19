logo



Jason Quigley’s Management say the Donegal man is set to be the next star in Boxing

19 Mar 2017
by admin

Rachel Charles pictured left with the Sheer Sport Team

 

Jason Quigley goes for his first professional boxing belt next Thursday’s night in California when he takes of Gregg Tapia for the NABF Middleweight title.

A win for Jason will see him move into the higher ranks of boxing and the bigger fights will be on the cards for the former European Amateur Gold Medalist.

A fight in Ireland is important to Jason and that will happen sooner rather than later according to his management.

Sheer Sport Management is the company that’s being looking after Jason since he turned professional in America in 2014.

Oisin Kelly caught up with Sheer Sports Rachel Charles ahead of fight week and she is predicting big things for Jason in the near future..

Rachel Charles and Jason Quigley

More Sport

Jason Quigley sets sights on NABF belt and move to the higher ranks

0
Next Thursday night the 23rd March in California, Donegal’s Jason Quigley will fight for his first professional boxing title. He take’s on Glen Tapia for the vacant NAB[...]
19 Mar 2017

Jason Quigley’s Management say the Donegal man is set to be the next star in Boxing

0
  Jason Quigley goes for his first professional boxing belt next Thursday’s night in California when he takes of Gregg Tapia for the NABF Middleweight title. A win for J[...]
19 Mar 2017

Ballybofey win CT Division two League

0
Ballybofey are champions of the Donegal junior league division two after defeating Copany rovers 6-1. The twin towns team won 16 and drew 2 of their 18 league games so far and have[...]
19 Mar 2017

Rally Reaction: Donagh Kelly

0
Donegal’s Donagh Kelly won the International section of the West Cork Rally Stages, in his Ford Focus, today. Kelly led throughout the day and finished the final stage with a[...]
19 Mar 2017

Donegal/Derry Vipers lose in Dublin

0
Donegal/Derry Vipers kicked-off their season of American Football today, losing out to the West Dublin Rhino’s by a score of 9-8. The Vipers conceded a touchdown in the third[...]
19 Mar 2017

Rugby Review: Six Nations closes out

0
As the Six Nations drew to a close, England were on course to make history with all three of their sides going for a Grand Slam. On Friday night, there was disappointment for Nora [...]
19 Mar 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit