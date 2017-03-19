Jason Quigley sets sights on NABF belt and move to the higher ranks

Next Thursday night the 23rd March in California, Donegal’s Jason Quigley will fight for his first professional boxing title.

He take’s on Glen Tapia for the vacant NABF Middleweight belt in the headline bout at the Fantasy Spring Resort, the Golden Boy Promotions card will also be aired live on ESPN in the states.

Jason promised that 2017 would be a big year for him and a win next week would lift him into the higher ranks.

It’s been a busy week for Jason, he’s been training hard but has also had to fulfill his media duties.

As he looks to take the belt and extend his unbeaten record to 13-0, Jason told Oisin Kelly earlier this week that he’s more focused that ever ahead of his next opponent…