‘Irish’ Joe Duffy on UFC victory

Joe Duffy was in charge for the majority of his fight with Reza Madadi, which he ultimately won on a unanimous decision, in London last night.

The Donegal native looked like he might have struggled to cope with Madadi’s wrestling but he quickly earned the upper hand on his feet and on the mat.

Duffy, who hails from Burtonport, fights in the lightweight division of Mixed Martial Arts and currently holds an unbeaten record of 7 wins in 7.

Duffy spoke to Myles Gallagher, on Highland Sunday Sport off the back of his win in UFC 107 last night…