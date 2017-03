Donegal/Derry Vipers kicked-off their season of American Football today, losing out to the West Dublin Rhino’s by a score of 9-8.

The Vipers conceded a touchdown in the third quarter, with the Rhino’s going for the two points after.

In the fourth quarter, the Vipers brought the game to one point with a touchdown of their own, but were unable to bring it back in their favour.

This was the first loss for the club since June 2015.