Rescue 116 crew member to be laid to rest today

18 Mar 2017
by News Highland

Captain Dara Fitzpatrick – who lost her life after Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 116 crashed – will be laid to rest today.

The mother of one was leading her team as they supported a recovery mission off the coast of Mayo when the helicopter went down in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Search efforts for the three remaining missing crew members will continue today despite expected poor weather conditions.

Meanwhile the Minister for Defence says his department is working to deal with a recruitment crisis in the Air Corps.

Speaking from the Golan Heights – Paul Kehoe’s acknowledged the Air Corps was unable to support the rescue mission which Rescue 116 was later called out on:

