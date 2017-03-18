Ollie Horgan happy to come away from Limerick with a draw

Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan said that he would’ve taken a point at the start of the game, but, having taken the lead was disappointed not to take all three points.

Sean Houston gave Harps the lead in the first half, but a second half goal from Rodrigo Tosi leveled the game.

A win would’ve pushed Horgan’s side up the table, but a draw means they remain in 8th with five points from five games.

Horgan said after the game that 33 points from 33 games would not be enough to keep them in the league…