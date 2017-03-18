McNamee hat-trick sees Derry past Drogheda

Derry City are four wins from four in the League of Ireland following their victory over Drogheda, in Maginn Park, today.

Ronan Curtis put the Candystripes ahead on 41 minutes, sending them into halftime a goal to the good.

The Derry men pushed on from here and doubled their lead on 75 minutes through Ramelton man, Barry McNamee.

Two-minutes later and McNamee found the net again to put the game out of reach of the visiting side.

The former Swilly Rovers man wasn’t finished there though and topped off his hat trick with seven minutes left on the clock.

The win moves Derry onto 12 points with a game in hand on league leaders Cork City.