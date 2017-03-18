Ireland u-17’s ladies Qualify for Euro Finals after win over Hungary

Donegal’s Tyler Toland started as Ireland u-17’s recorded a 1-0 win over Hungary today.

A single goal from Heather Payne on 13 minutes proved to be enough for Ireland to claim the win that they needed, but they were the more dominant of the two sides and that was a common thread throughout their qualifying campaign.

Including their Qualifying Round games, this Ireland team played six times, won five, drew one, scored 14 goals, conceded one, and twice topped their group. It is a remarkable achievement by the players, the management, and all of the backroom staff.

The finals tournament will be staged in Czech Republic from May 2-14.

Republic of Ireland: Turner; Grier, Ruddy, Doyle; Fahey (Spillane 53), McGovern, Toland, Mackey; Payne, McManus, McEvoy.

Hungary: Terestyenyi; Csolti, Fordos, Kovacs, Nagy; Pulins, Vachter (Dorner 73), Tolnai (Kovacs 52); Pintye, Nagy (Pusztai 51), Czeller.

Referee: Vera Opeykina (Russia)