Derry City manager Kenny Shiels was once again hailing Barry McNamee following Derry’s 4-0 victory over Drogheda, in Maginn Park.

McNamee scored an 8 minute hat-trick to secure the win and after the game Shiels praised McNamee’s character and the influence he has on games.

‘The Poet Laurette’ as Shiels labelled him early this year was the only Donegal man on the pitch for Derry, who lined out with 10 local players- something Shiels said was an aim of his when he took the job…