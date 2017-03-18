logo



GAA Preview: Rory Kavanagh impressed with young guns

18 Mar 2017
by admin

Former Donegal midfielder Rory Kavanagh said that it was sink or swim for Donegal in division one this year, and the young players stepped up when needed.

Donegal were pipped to be in a relegation battle at the start of the year, but since losing to Kerry early in the competition, Rory Gallagher’s men have picked up points and are all but secure in the division.

But Kavanagh said the big games are yet to come and their clash with Tyrone is one.

Tyrone are top of the division and looking to push on for a league title…

 

 

More Sport

GAA Preview: Derry travel to Galway

0
Derry’s battle to stay in division two continues tomorrow when they travel to Salt Hill, to face Galway in the National Football League. The Oak Leaf men have been struggling[...]
18 Mar 2017

GAA Preview: Donegal Ladies looking to get back to winning ways

0
Donegal Ladies are back in action tomorrow, when they host Mayo, in the National Football League. Michael Naughton’s side got off to a good start but suffered back to back de[...]
18 Mar 2017

GAA Preview: Rory Kavanagh impressed with young guns

0
Former Donegal midfielder Rory Kavanagh said that it was sink or swim for Donegal in division one this year, and the young players stepped up when needed. Donegal were pipped to be[...]
18 Mar 2017

Disappointment for Stapleton and Co in Six Nations

0
England secured rugby union’s women’s Six Nations Grand Slam title last night, pipping Ireland to the trophy with a 34-7 win in Dublin. Donegal’s Nora Stapleton s[...]
18 Mar 2017

Ulster Senior League Results

0
Derry City Res v Swillt Rvs Finn Harps Res v Letterkenny Rvs[...]
18 Mar 2017

Finn Harps Line-up vs Limerick

0
Finn harps have made one change in their line-up to face Limerick, at 2pm today. Paddy McCourt comes into the midfield in replacement of Jonny Bonner. Tune in to Highland Saturday [...]
18 Mar 2017

Now On-Air

Open Streaming Player (Pop-out)


Archives

Contact Us

Highland Radio
Pine Hill
Letterkenny
Co. Donegal
Ireland

Email: enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344


Copyright © Highland Radio - All rights reserved
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit
Share with your friends










Submit