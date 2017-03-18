GAA Preview: Rory Kavanagh impressed with young guns

Former Donegal midfielder Rory Kavanagh said that it was sink or swim for Donegal in division one this year, and the young players stepped up when needed.

Donegal were pipped to be in a relegation battle at the start of the year, but since losing to Kerry early in the competition, Rory Gallagher’s men have picked up points and are all but secure in the division.

But Kavanagh said the big games are yet to come and their clash with Tyrone is one.

Tyrone are top of the division and looking to push on for a league title…