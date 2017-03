Donegal Ladies are back in action tomorrow, when they host Mayo, in the National Football League.

Michael Naughton’s side got off to a good start but suffered back to back defeats from Kerry and Dublin.

After a three week break, they have two upcoming home games, the first coming against Mayo tomorrow.

Donegal vice-captain Treasa Doherty told Tom Comack of the importance to get back to winning ways, especially when they are at home…