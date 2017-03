Derry’s battle to stay in division two continues tomorrow when they travel to Salt Hill, to face Galway in the National Football League.

The Oak Leaf men have been struggling in the competition so far and former Derry star Paddy Bradley is expecting the struggle to continue.

With five key men missing, including Slaughtneil’s Brendan Rodgers, Bradley told Tom Comack it will be a tough game for Derry.

He also said that it is vital that Derry remain in division two, in order to continue progress….