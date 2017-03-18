Finn Harps held to draw in Limerick

Finn Harps were held to a one all draw in Limerick, in the League of Ireland, today.

A second half goal from Limerick was enough to disrupt a Finn Harps lead, earning a draw for the newly-promoted side.

The game started slowly but it was Ollie Horgan’s men that drew the first blood through Sean Houston who has been in flying form this year.

Harps tried to close out the game, sitting back and playing on the break, but they were unable to keep Limerick out- with Rodrigo Tosi getting an equaliser on the 72nd minute.

Limerick piled on the pressure and came close to taking the lead, smashing the crossbar.

Harps were able to hold on for a draw, taking their points tally up to five points.