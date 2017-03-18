Donegal push past Tyrone in horrible conditions

Donegal ran out six point victors over neighbouring Tyrone, in very poor conditions at MacCumhaill Park, in the National Football League.

Tyrone were going into the game as strong favourites – sitting top of the division one table- but it was the home side that came out the stronger in the first half.

With some good play, considering the conditions, Donegal put nine points past Tyrone and led by five at the break.

A resolute performance from Rory Gallagher’s men in the second half kept Tyrone at bay and only gave up one point in the second half.

Eleven of Donegal’s twelve points came from play, something which is sure to disappoint Tyrone manager Mickey Harte.

Donegal now push up the table, joining Dublin and Tyrone on seven points after six games.