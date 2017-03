England secured rugby union’s women’s Six Nations Grand Slam title last night, pipping Ireland to the trophy with a 34-7 win in Dublin.

Donegal’s Nora Stapleton started in fly-half for the ladies and played a pivotal role throughout the tournament.

In the end though, a strong England side were too strong for the ladies.

Scotland ended their campaign with a 14-12 triumph over Italy.

Wales round off the tournament with a trip to France tonight.