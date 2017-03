Derry City midfielder Barry McNamee said that he was happy to get a hat-trick today, but it was all about getting the win.

Derry took the lead in the first half through Ronan Curtis but it was an 8 minute hat-trick from McNamee that secured the three points.

After the game, the Ramelton native said that it is important that Derry don’t look too much into results, but instead keep looking forward to the next game…