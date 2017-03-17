Remains of Danielle McLaughlin hoped to return to Ireland within days

It’s hoped the remains of Danielle McLaughlin who was killed in India will be returned to Ireland within days.

Danielle, originally from Buncrana, was murdered near the tourist resort of Goa earlier this week.

A 24 year old local man has been charged in connection with her death.

Over 40-thousand euro has been raised to help repatriate the 28 year old’s remains.

Fr. Francis Bradley is the parish priest in Buncrana:

Michael Safi is the Guardian’s South Asia correspondent – he says a group of British tourists reported seeing Danielle at a beach party the night before she died: