Paddy’s Day bouts for Derry’s Coyle and Cooley

Conor Coyle returns to the professional ring on Friday night in Florida.

The Derry light middleweight will look to extend his unbeaten record to 4-0 against Daruma Almenarz who is also unbeaten.

The fight is part of the All Star Boxing Inc bill at the A La Carte Pavillion in Tampa.

Since turning pro last October, Coyle has been impressive on both sides of the Atlantic with his last win in Dublin, a four round 40-36 win over Miguel Aguilar.

Fellow Galliagh man John Cooley is also on the card at the St Patrick’s Day event.

Cooley is eager to get back in the ring, he won his first pro fight eight months.