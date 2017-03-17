Joe Duffy targeting London win and new UFC deal

Joe Duffy is back in UFC action this Saturday night in London.

The Donegal man will take on Reza Madadi in a lightweight bout at The O2 Arena as part of UFC Fight Night.

The defeat to Dustin Poirier last year was just Duffy’s second in a 17 fight MMA career.

He has had just one bout since, beating Mitch Clarke in 25 seconds in July.

His latest opponent comes from Iran and has a fight record of 14 wins and four losses.

The fight will be the last for Duffy in his current five fight deal with the UFC promotion.

Joe says the fight is his main target but he’s hopeful on that new deal talks may be on cards….