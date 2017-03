An Indian community group who were due to take part in this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in Derry pulled out as a mark of respect following the murder of Buncrana woman Danielle McLaughlin in India.

The group were due to bring aspects of the ‘Holi’ festival to the parade which is the same festival Danielle had been celebrating.

It was to be the first time the group would participated in the parade and had been preparing for it for quite some time.

Spokesperson for the group is Mukesh Chugh: