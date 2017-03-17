Fundraising event for Ballaghderg Special Needs Pre-School to take place in Boston

A special event to raise funds for Ballaghderg Special Needs Pre-school in Letterkenny will take place tomorrow night in Boston.

Anyone with a Donegal connection living in Boston is being urged to attend.

Southill Childrens Fund which already raised $10,000 last year for Ballaghderg Pre-school is hosting this event to raise additional funds for the school which serves the needs of children with physical and intellectual disabilities and with complex caring needs from all across Donegal.

Southill Childrens Fund donation of $10,000 was matched in 2016 by the then Cathaoirleach Cllr. Ciaran Brogan’s allocation of €5,000 from his Members Development Fund and the money went towards the cost of a multi-sensory room at Ballaghderg.

The multi-sensory room which is now in place has been tailored to suit the children’s individual needs.

This mult-sensory space has enormous therapeutic benefits for the children in relaxation, sensory awareness, facilitating communication and managing their environment.

The event on Saturday night will take place at 7pm in the Irish Social Club of Boston in West Roxbury.

For more information visit southillchildrensfund.com