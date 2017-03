The Tyrone management has praised both sets of players as Donegal and Tyrone served up an exciting Ulster U21 Championship battle on Wednesday night in Omagh.

The game finished 0-14 each after extra time but both counties had their chances to clinch the win in the normal time.

In extra time, Tyrone had to respond on three occasions, with Lee Brennan hitting the last score to force another game.

Tyrone Manager Fergal Logan gave his reaction to Paddy Hunter after the game…