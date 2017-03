A public meeting has been organised for this day week to discuss the future of the Family Enrichment Centre in Stranorlar.

News emerged yesterday that the facility which is operated by the Sisters of Mercy is to close at years end.

The meeting is taking place on Thursday 23rd March in Jacksons Hotel at 7.30pm.

Local Councillor Patrick McGowan says it’s imperative people attend in a bid to save what is a vital service to the community: